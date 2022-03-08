North Tyneside-based, Elanders UK, has announced the appointment of Jemma Marshall as finance manager, as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

Jemma joins with extensive industry knowledge, having worked as finance manager at Graphic Packaging International for 12 years. She is one of a number of new appointments the company is set to make during 2022.

Jemma joins the management team and will work closely with finance director, Paul Jacques.

Elanders UK, part of Elanders Group, is a global partner for integrated supply chain services, such as print and packaging resources, with more than 90 operations across four continents. It provides flexible and agile solutions for complex supply chains, providing customers with value-added services such as print and packaging resources which are integrated into its core business model.

Jemma said: “I wanted a fresh challenge and the opportunity at Elanders was too good to turn down. We have a team of four in the finance department and I am fortunate in that I am able to learn from Paul and benefit from his mentoring.

“I am looking forward to having more autonomy in my new role and it is a key reason I joined the company. Elanders has a strong reputation and I am working alongside the management team to enhance its policies and procedures.

“My ultimate goal is to help drive the business forward by providing excellent financial information. It is essential that communication continues to flow across all departments so we have data which helps the wider management team to make informed decisions.

Kevin Rogers, managing director, Elanders UK, said: “We welcome Jemma to the team and we see her appointment as part of our long-term growth plan. She is highly experienced and brings the skills we now need to support the finance department and the wider management team as we implement our ambitious plans for the future. We expect to invest further during 2022 in high quality staff.”