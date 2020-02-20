Eight short films discuss some of the common questions about equine welfare

Jump jockey Tom Scudamore and BHA vet Sally Taylor star

Videos to be played on British racecourses to educate and inform racegoers

As of today, racegoers on British racecourses will hear all about the extraordinarily high standards of welfare that exist within British racing through a series of eight new short films.



Top jump jockey Tom Scudamore and British Horseracing Authority (BHA) vet Sally Taylor are the stars of the videos, which address a series of the commonly asked questions about equine welfare in racing.



The videos cover topics such as “What happens if a horse falls?” “What is the life of a racehorse like?” “What is a whip and why is it used?” and “What happens to horses when the finish racing?”.



The videos use the first-hand opinions and perspectives of those involved in the sport as vet and rider, alongside data and information to support their views. They showcase how horses are cared for at home, how their breeding and nature makes them ideally suited for their job and how the sport takes steps to make racing as safe as possible.



The videos will be played out on big screens and CCTV across British racecourses, including at Carlisle, Lingfield and Kempton Park today, as well as being available for social media and broadcasters to use.



Previews of the eight videos can be viewed here: