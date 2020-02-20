The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has today confirmed a number of additional races and fixtures following recent abandonments.

Additional specific opportunities

Specific opportunities will be re-staged as follows:



Kingwell Hurdle – following the loss of Wincanton on Saturday 15 February, the Kingwell Hurdle will take place at Kempton Park on Saturday 22 February. The fixture will now be an eight-race card. Those who had previously declared for the Kingwell Hurdle will have to re-enter. Entries close tomorrow, Tuesday 18 February at 12 noon with declarations at the 24-hour stage as normal. This race will be televised by ITV in addition to the four existing graded contests from the fixture. – following the loss of Wincanton on Saturday 15 February, the Kingwell Hurdle will take place at Kempton Park on Saturday 22 February. The fixture will now be an eight-race card. Those who had previously declared for the Kingwell Hurdle will have to re-enter. Entries close tomorrow, Tuesday 18 February at 12 noon with declarations at the 24-hour stage as normal. This race will be televised by ITV in addition to the four existing graded contests from the fixture. Jane Seymour Mares Novices’ Hurdle – following the loss of Sandown on Friday 14 February this race will take place at Warwick’s existing fixture on Friday 21 February. This fixture will now be an eight-race card. Those who had previously declared for the race will have to re-enter. Entries close tomorrow, Tuesday 18 February at 12 noon with declarations at the 24-hour stage as normal.

Additional fixtures

Following a sustained period of considerable fixture loss two “jumpers bumpers” fixtures have been programmed as follows:

Friday 21 February – Newcastle

Sunday 23 February – Wolverhampton

Both fixtures will be seven race cards with the ability to divide to eight races if required. Entries for Newcastle will close tomorrow, Tuesday 18 February at 12 noon with declarations on Thursday 20 February.

Entries for Wolverhampton will close on Wednesday 19 February at 12 noon with declarations on Friday 21 February.

Race conditions, race times and other race and fixture information for all of the additional opportunities outlined above will be available via the BHA Racing Admin site www2.racingadmin.co.uk shortly.

Paul Johnson, Head of Racing and Racecourse at the BHA, said:

“We have been monitoring the weather and its impact on the overall race programme in recent weeks and continue to liaise closely with racecourses and our team of course inspectors regarding the viability of staging additional opportunities.

“Our thanks go to the Levy Board and the courses involved for their assistance in staging these additional races and fixtures.

“We will continue to appraise the situation in the coming days with regards to staging further fixtures or races and will communicate any further information at the earliest available opportunity.

“Any trainers who would like to request a specific additional race are encouraged to contact the BHA via the dedicated race planning forum on the Racing Admin site.”