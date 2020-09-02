Finland’s 2020 collection is inspired by the fearless attitude that helped the men’s team secure qualification for a first major tournament.
In Finnish culture, the concept of “sisu” is sacred. It translates as an extraordinary determination in the face of adversity — a stoic, steely perseverance.
The new 2020 home leans heavily on the flag. A white background provides the base for a blue cross that stretches the length and breadth of the jersey.
The vertical stripe fades from royal to dark blue, while the horizontal stripe travels from shoulder to shoulder and houses a gold Nike Swoosh and gold trimmed national team crest. White shorts and socks complete the look. The socks have an elevated blue band wrapped around the calf, marked with another gold Swoosh. The phrase “Sisu Suomi,” in the colors of the Finnish flag, sits inside the jersey as an inner pride feature.
The away comes in dark navy blue with a fold-down collar that is fastened by two gold buttons. A gold Swoosh and gold trimmed crest appear on either side, with shoulder panels and side stripes in a lighter blue.
The Finland home and away kits are available at nike.com September 1; the full collection is available in all Nike and partner retail stores September 4.