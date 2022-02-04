UK fintech start-up, Weavr, has joined forces with future-thinking digital agency Mediaworks to help drive its ambitious growth plans.

Weavr provide a simple and straightforward ‘plug and play’ platform to integrate embedded banking and payment solutions for businesses across a range of industries. Mediaworks will held drive wider brand awareness for Weavr through its content creation and Digital PR services.

Alex Mifsud, CEO of Weavr, explained: “We needed a partner that was aligned with our commercial growth goals and could clearly identify the audiences we want to target. Mediaworks understood us from the outset, and our message of reducing unnecessary complexities of embedding financial services into applications.

“Weavr offers extraordinary potential for the future of work, the move away from cash, and the integration of financial services into all manner of businesses looking to digitise their offering. Mediaworks’ digital-first approach and in-depth commercial understanding paired perfectly with our vision.”

Mediaworks is one of the UK’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, and delivers an insight and data-driven Digital PR offering, which puts its clients’ messaging at the centre of its target markets. Mediaworks has developed extensive experience in finance and fintech, and counts the likes of Metro Bank, First Direct and Signifyd among its client base.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, said: “The past 24 months has seen 10 years’ worth of digital acceleration in the economy. Companies need to adapt their behaviours, and the need for the integration of smart, usable fintech into their business models has become paramount.

“From ordering taxis to tracking employment benefits, this is already a part of everyday life for millions. Building a strong fintech brand will accelerate their success in their target sectors. We’re excited to be partnering an innovative business like Weavr, a clear disruptor in the financial world.”

Mediaworks, one of UK&Is largest independent digital marketing agencies, delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 180 staff across its six offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and Dublin.