A marketing and training company is growing up fast thanks to a significant growth spurt that has seen the company flourish.

From its early days, as a twinkle in owner Margaret Bradshaw’s eyes, Red Button Marketing and Training has gone from strength-to-strength.

As the firm celebrates its fifth birthday it is a far cry from the sole trader business operating from Margaret’s home to the successful business it is today, with offices and a training room in central Darlington.

Red Button now has a team of four and has support from Jordan Dargue as Growth Adviser. The business has doubled its clients in the last year, runs an accredited training course and has been shortlisted for tech awards for its innovative online marketing planning platform.

The business is based on a marketing methodology that offers connected thinking and the basis for marketing plans for SMEs. Working with early-stage companies through to enterprise-based organisations the business has seen progress in all areas.

With further growth in the pipeline via expansion plans, as well as product development, Margaret is hoping progress will be off the scale.

She said: “It is certainly something to celebrate when I look back and see how far we have come.

“I now have a fantastic team around me who help us to develop our training programme to a wider market and continue to support the expansion and scaling up of our tech solution, My Marketing Button.

“I am very proud of all we have achieved and in particular the accreditations for our training which means so much and showcases our solution as a solid and sustainable option.

“Marketing is a fantastic business process made up of so many elements, we are just eager to show businesses a new and exciting way of planning so they get results.”