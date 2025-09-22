Firm favourite: new Elroq continues Škoda’s winning streak with top award from Business Car

New all-electric Škoda Elroq named Medium SUV of the Year by Business Car magazine

Judges praise compact SUV’s design, practicality and driving range

Elroq is the latest Škoda model to receive top honours from Business Car

Milton Keynes, 19 September 2025: Škoda’s all-new Elroq has added to its growing list of honours, securing the title of Medium SUV of the Year at the prestigious Business Car Awards 2025. The recognition comes just months after the mid-size all-electric SUV’s market debut, underlining it immediate impact and strong appeal among fleet and business users.

The Elroq, Škoda’s second electric car to be built on the Volkswagen Group’s innovative MEB platform, saw off tough competition on a five-car shortlist to be named as the very best in its sector. The judging panel, made up of industry experts and experienced reviewers, praised the Elroq’s practicality and design as well as its impressive efficiency.

Commenting on the Elroq’s win, Business Car Editor Martyn Collins, said: “The Elroq follows on from the excellent Enyaq EV, a previous multi-award winner at the Business Car Awards. The Elroq’s exterior design is an attractive mixture of current family styling cues together with Škoda’s new face. This Škoda’s interior is spacious, the range and charging are competitive, and the pricing attractive.”

For more than 20 years, the Business Car Awards have recognised excellence in the automotive fleet sector and are an established event in the fleet manager’s calendar. The fleet market has also always been an important one for Škoda, with the brand’s famed value for money and practicality being particularly attractive to fleet buyers and business car drivers. The Enyaq was named overall Business Car of the Year in 2021 – winning its category in 2021 and 2024 – while the Superb and Octavia have both been selected as category winners.

Launched earlier this year, the Elroq is the first all-electric Škoda model to compete in the compact SUV sector – one of the biggest segments of the new car market. Available with three battery size options; 55 kWh, 63 kWh and 82 kWh, the Elroq offers a driving range of up to 356 miles (Elroq Edition 85). The line-up has recently expanded to include a range-topping vRS model that features an output of 340 PS and all-wheel drive.

