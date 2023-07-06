North East Connected

Fisker shakes up off-road segment with Fisker Ocean Force E – deliveries expected to start Q4 2023

Jul 6, 2023

LOS ANGELES/MUNICH (May 9, 2023) – Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, is launching the Fisker Ocean Force E, a special off-road edition intended to broaden EV market appeal.

The off-road category is currently dominated by internal combustion vehicles, but Fisker wants to change that. Force E will perform superbly off road, with substantial ground clearance and ramp angles, 33-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch reinforced wheels, specialized dampers, plus an estimated 550 horsepower. A full-length titanium underbody plate protects the Fisker Ocean’s battery, and the vehicle has structurally mounted front and rear skid plates.

The package can even be retrofitted on all-wheel-drive Fisker Ocean Extremes and Fisker Ocean Ultras, giving future customers the option of transforming their vehicles.

The Ocean’s outstanding utility is further enhanced with an optional interior package of rubber floor coverings, additional grab handles, and tie-downs. The unique, lightweight roof basket is a further option.

“This vehicle is going to be a beast,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We have pulled out all the stops on this one. I think it’s exciting to enter the segment. And for those who love to go offroad and enjoy nature, what better way than with zero emissions?”

The Force E package is under development at Fisker’s Magic Works specialty division in England under the supervision of SVP of Engineering David King, a passionate rally racer in the 1980s and 1990s.

