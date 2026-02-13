Grand Central announces 2026 community funding to support local groups making a difference

Applications open until 1 March 2026

Grand Central has announced the launch of its 2026 Community Fund, offering grants of £100 to £5,000 to support community projects that make a positive impact across the areas served by its network.

Building on last year’s success, which saw funding awarded to six community initiatives – including Bishop Line CRP, Edshift CIC, Horbury Community Centre, Boldon Girls FC, York Acorns RLFC and Friends of Brighouse – the rail operator is once again inviting applications from local groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations.

The 2025 Community Fund recipients delivered a range of projects, from promoting rail safety workshops and improving local facilities, to supporting domestic abuse practitioners and enhancing community wellbeing.

“At Grand Central, we’re passionate about connecting communities – not just through our rail services, but through meaningful local action,” said Hannah Bromage, Grand Central community and volunteer manager, “Last year we saw first-hand how our grants can make a real difference and we can’t wait to see what inspiring projects come forward this year.”

Applications are welcome from community groups, charities, schools and not-for-profit organisations with a link to the railway. Projects must be located within five miles of a Grand Central station and completed within 2026.

Projects should focus on at least one of the following areas:

Environmental improvements

Educational projects

Sustainable travel

Social inclusion

Accessibility

Applications are open from 1 February to 1 March 2026. The application form and full details can be found here.

A community panel will review the applications to ensure funding is distributed fairly and reaches projects that demonstrate the most value to local people and places.

For more information contact hazeldavis@gmail.com – 07832234312