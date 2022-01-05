There’s always fear around implementing new technology or software. Your workers may be concerned about learning how to use a new system or that they’ll be pressured to do more work. Introducing new software can be intimidating or overwhelming for everyone, but it’s possible to motivate your team to use Job Management Software.

Show your team how the software will benefit them

While it’s crucial to showcase the benefits the new Job Management Software will have for your business, it’s even more important to show your team how it will make their work easier. Your team needs to be on board for the software to be implemented successfully. If your employees are sceptical of the system, they won’t be interested in learning how to use it, and the software may not improve the efficiency of your business processes. If you can show your workers that the Job Management Software will enhance their efficiency and help them meet their targets, they’ll be eager to do training and willing to use the software.

Provide comprehensive training

Once you’ve convinced your team that the software is a valuable tool, you’ll need to provide in-depth training to equip them for success. If your workers don’t know how to use the system, they may make mistakes that could cost your business and reduce efficiency. A lack of training could also decrease employee morale. If your workers don’t feel confident using the software, they’ll continue to make mistakes and feel pessimistic about their work. But if you provide comprehensive training and support, you can boost morale and efficiency.

Let your team experiment

After you’ve trained your team to use the Job Management Software, let them use the system, even if you know they’re going to make mistakes. This practical approach is the best way for your workers to get used to the software and learn. If you’re able to, create a test account for employees to use before you go live with the software so they can use the system without worrying about making a mistake that could affect your customers’ projects or invoices.

Offer incentives

One of the easiest ways to motivate staff to use new software is to offer incentives. Whether it’s a competition or a reward for meeting a specific target, if you dangle a carrot in front of your team, they’ll have way more fun using the system than if you made it a chore for them to do. Healthy competition can be fun, and it’s a great way to get your employees to encourage each other to use the software.

Get feedback

Allow your employees to share their feedback with you. The information they share will give you the chance to see if they’re reaching their goals and targets with the system or whether they need more training. Your team may even have ideas on how to use the software in other ways to improve efficiency, and you can use their feedback to boost productivity. By requesting feedback from your employees, they’ll feel that you’re listening to their suggestions and that they’re involved in the introduction of the new software.