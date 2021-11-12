Flexitallic UK, the international market leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of industrial static sealing solutions, has appointed Debbie Jackson as Key Account Manager.

Debbie, who has more than 18 years’ experience working within the sealing product sector, will work with some of the company’s largest clients in the North East region to build and strengthen its long-term strategic relationships.

Based at Flexitallic’s office in Middlesbrough, she will also look to identify and develop new business opportunities in an area stretching from Teesside up to the Scottish Borders.

Debbie previously worked as a branch manager, having built up an extensive knowledge of sales management within the mechanical and industrial engineering sector. She is also skilled in contract management, business development, with expertise of the oil & gas, petrochemical, and manufacturing industries.

She said: “I’m pleased to join Flexitallic because of its drive, ambition and innovation, values that has made it a market leader.

“As an experienced sales professional, I’m passionate about building strong and lasting relationships with clients, suppliers and colleagues, all of which will sustain the business as it continues to expand.”

Married with two children, Debbie, who is from Stockton-on-Tees, enjoys spending her leisure time with her family.

Sam Bradley, UK Sales Director at Flexitallic, said: “Debbie is a valuable addition to the team and arrives with extensive experience within the sealing solutions sector as well as the industries in which we operate in.

“With her proven track record, Debbie will play a pivotal role in further strengthening our position in the North East region by creating and developing long-lasting partnerships with new and existing customers.”