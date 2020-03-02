One of the UK’s fastest-growing flooring retailers is investing £150,000 and creating new jobs with the opening of its first store in Teesside.

Flooring Superstore is opening a 5,000 square-foot store on the Ludstrum Retail Park, Portrack Lane, Stockton, on Saturday 7th March.

This will be the 18th store opened in the UK in the space of just a few years and the 5th in the last six months alone; following other recent openings in Newton Abbot, Bristol, Stockport and Crewe.

The Stockton store, which is creating three new jobs for local people, will sell a wide range of flooring, from carpets to wood flooring and the UK’s largest selection of artificial grass. The latter is becoming increasingly popular as householder look for easier to maintain options for their outdoor spaces.

In addition to the products offered by Flooring Superstore, which started life purely as an online business in 2020, shoppers will have access to flooring from two sister brands; Direct Wood Flooring and Grass Direct.

Chris Barber, Flooring Superstore Retail Operations Manager, said: “As a company with its headquarters in the North-East, we’re delighted to be able to return to the region to open a new store as part of our national store roll-out programme, and it’s particularly pleasing that this will be our first in Teesside.

“We’re looking forward to establishing ourselves in the area and making a significant contribution to the local retail economy.

“We have grown very quickly over the last few years, moving from being an online brand to now having a physical store presence in key towns and cities across the UK.

“We have been able to achieve this growth by offering excellent customer service. This is reflected by the fact we are rated excellent on Trustpilot, with over 22,000 5-star reviews, which is quite unique for any retailer.”

To mark the opening, Flooring Superstore is running a free, instore ‘Golden Ticket’ promotion. Anyone who comes into the store, regardless whether they are buying flooring or not, will be invited to take one of 150 tickets. 145 of these tickets will have 15% off flooring, four will give people £250 to spend in-store and one golden ticket will give a lucky person £1,000 to spend on flooring ranges of their choice.

Chris added: “The golden ticket promotion is something new we introduced in stores which opened in 2019 and we’re carrying this on into 2020.

“Depending on the ranges of flooring the winner chooses, it could be enough to floor an average two-bedroom house, so it’s a great way to introduce ourselves to shoppers in Teesside and the surrounding area.”