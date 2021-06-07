Walton Robinson, the Newcastle-based estate and letting agent, has seen a significant increase in short-term letting enquiries for staycations.

Further to the government’s recent announcements regarding lockdown restrictions and international travel, bookings for the organisation’s short-term let properties, including The Bruce Building in Newcastle and South View House in Alnmouth, have seen strong levels of enquiries and bookings.

South View House is already completely booked throughout the summer period with minimal availability in the autumn. Following a surge in enquiries at The Bruce Building, Walton Robinson is recommending holiday makers looking to come to the city, book their stay very soon.

As announced on 17 May, all holidays in self-contained accommodation, including holiday homes, can recommence, as long as the rule of six is adhered to.

With international travel being seemingly out of reach for many families due to PCR test requirements, as well as the risk of ‘green-list’ countries being moved to the ‘amber list’ as demonstrated with Portugal, UK staycations are becoming much more popular.

The Bruce Building is a Grade II listed building which is adjacent to Eldon Square shopping centre. It comprises one and two-bedroom, self-contained, serviced apartments. South View House in Alnmouth is a luxury, self-catering holiday home separated into three apartments. It overlooks the River Aln Estuary on the Northumberland Coast, each apartment sleeps up to six guests and is dog-friendly.

Walton Robinson is praising the shift in cultural patterns regarding international holidays, acknowledging the significant economic impact staycations have for the UK.

Mark Smith, operations director for Walton Robinson, said: “It’s fantastic to see an increase in short-term lettings enquiries for our managed properties, particularly for city-based locations like The Bruce Building in Newcastle.

“As Brits, we see a holiday as getting on a plane to a warmer country for a week or two, however we have just as much to offer here in the UK. City locations like The Bruce Building offer so much to couples and families alike, with great shopping, culture and nightlife on its doorstep, as well as scenic locations including Holy Island and Bamburgh Castle only a relatively short drive away.

“The North East has so much to offer tourists from around the country, and our local economy will reap the rewards of this change in holidaying habits.”

To find out more about Walton Robinson’s short-term lettings, or to enquire about a booking, please visit the Walton Robinson website.