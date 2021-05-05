Nissan global ambassador shares his electric journey to help spark the switching conversation

Eden joins Nissan in a bid to strengthen electric mobility education and highlight the smarter, cleaner and fun-to-drive EV experience

PARIS – Belgium international and Real Madrid C.F. football player and proud Nissan LEAF owner, Eden Hazard shares his electric experience to inspire more drivers to join him and switch to a 100% electric vehicle.

Father of four, Eden acknowledges his children were a huge driving factor behind his own decision to join the EV revolution. Choosing to drive a LEAF was fuelled by the ambition to secure a cleaner future for his family.

“As a father, I have a duty to my kids to lead by example. There are many positive actions we can make, like choosing an electric vehicle, that will only have a positive impact for the planet, and the people,” said Eden Hazard, Nissan global ambassador.

“The biggest benefit of my LEAF is its 100% electric powertrain, it makes me proud to be an EV driver and partner with Nissan to electrify the world together. We all need to make changes today to secure the future of our planet Earth.”

Since experiencing first-hand the positive impact EVs can have on the environment, Eden wants to share his experience in the hope of encouraging more drivers to switch to electric mobility.

First time experiencing a Nissan LEAF with Formula E racing driver Oliver Rowland for an unforgettable track day last year, Eden was impressed with its acceleration and power. Witnessing the thrilling limits of an EV solidified his own decision to choose an electric vehicle

“There are many things I enjoy about my LEAF. It looks super cool inside and out – the exterior look is sophisticated, the inside feels futuristic and the driving experience is impressive to say the least,” continued Eden.

Eden shares his electric journey in continuation of Nissan’s My Life with a Nissan LEAF series, a collaborative collection of user experience stories to raise awareness and enhance motorists’ understanding of electric vehicles.

“With Eden’s help, it is our goal to inspire people to take positive action for the planet and in 2021, we’re continuing to educate drivers on the longer-term impact they can have. Eden is one of over 500,000 LEAF owners who has joined the revolution to #ElectrifyTheWorld and we want that number to continue to rise,” said Coralie Musy, Regional Vice President, Brand & Customer Experience, Nissan AMIEO.

“As we enter a second decade of electrification, we are determined to create a more sustainable future for all. We’re expanding our electric vehicle offering and have set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across our company operations and life cycle of our products by 2050 however the support of global role-models is invaluable.”

“The future of mobility is electric and through a concerted effort, we can encourage drivers to make the switch and accelerate the global effort against climate change,” continued Coralie.

Eden’s video story is the most recent instalment of My Life with a Nissan LEAF series , which showcases real-life testimonials to highlight electric mobility as an enjoyable way of life. To discover his full story visit Nissan Stories .

To discover the benefits electric vehicles provide, visit the online fuel saving calculator and to learn more about Nissan LEAF, visit the Nissan LEAF website .

Join Nissan’s ‘Electrify the World’ movement by following on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn and using the hashtag #ElectrifyTheWorld.