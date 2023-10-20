Ford Expands Global Truck Family with First Ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid; Pro Power Onboard Further Boosts Off-Grid Capability for Work and Play

Ford will introduce plug-in hybrid technology to the mid-size truck segment with its first ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicle in early 2025

Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will offer zero-tailpipe emission driving capability in addition to the essential next-generation Ranger towing, off-road, and payload attributes, and more torque than any other Ranger

Available Pro Power Onboard™ means customers can leave the generator at home and free up cargo space; there’s enough energy to power remote camp or worksites

DUNTON, UK, Sept. 19, 2023 – Ford will offer customers a plug-in hybrid version of its Ranger, combining electric driving capability with adventure-ready versatility and the work-ready dependability customers have come to expect from Europe’s best-selling pickup.

Production of the first ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid starts in late 2024 with deliveries to customers in early 2025. The new model will mark a significant step forward in Ford’s plans to offer a full range of powertrain options for customers in the mid-sized pick-up truck segment.

Ranger Plug-in Hybrid customers will also benefit from the Ford Pro ecosystem of solutions – simplifying the transition to electric vehicles with charging, software and service options to help their businesses thrive.

“The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will help customers step forward into an electrified future, with more confidence and capability than ever before, while keeping Ranger at the forefront of innovation and leadership in the mid-size pickup truck segment,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe.

Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will deliver more torque than any other Ranger by combining a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost petrol engine with an electric motor and rechargeable battery system – also enabling it to be driven in pure electric mode for a targeted driving range of more than 28 miles.1 Pure electric drive capability opens new possibilities for business owners in growing numbers of towns and cities with low emissions zones.

The maximum braked towing capacity of the Ranger Plug-In Hybrid is a targeted 3,500kg – the same as the rest of the Ranger line-up. 2

Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will also offer Pro Power Onboard, enabling customers to power their high-draw power tools and appliances on a worksite or remote campsite by plugging them into power outlets embedded in both the cargo bed as well as the cabin. That means noisy, bulky, heavy generators can be left at home, leaving more space in the cargo bed for other gear and equipment. 3

In addition to having on-demand electricity, Ranger Plug-in Hybrid’s EV drive modes 4 will give customers more flexibility in deciding how and when to use the EV battery power.

Ranger Plug-In Hybrid also comes equipped with the Ranger’s proven four-wheel drive off-road capability, 5 selectable drive modes and advanced driver safety and driver assist features. 4

“Our customers want electrified vehicles that deliver strong performance and affordable cost of ownership without compromising what they love about their truck,” Schep said. “The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid is a best-of-both-worlds solution for work, play, and family – offering customers zero-tailpipe emission EV driving for short trips, or hybrid performance that delivers incredible off-road, payload and towing capabilities. And, with Pro Power Onboard for the first time, Ranger owners can power their work sites and campsites easily.”