New long wheelbase derivative of Transit Custom Nugget camper soon available to UK customers, delivering enhanced interior space and convenience on the move

Nugget’s tilting roof enables use of roof racks and provides easier access to height-restricted parking and camping

Nugget long wheelbase (LWB) features unique-in-class L-shaped layout to separate living, sleeping, kitchen and toilet zones

Available to order directly through Ford dealerships from November; delivery Q1 2021

DUNTON, U.K., Aug. 27, 2020 – The Ford Transit Custom Nugget is now available in a long wheelbase version, adding even greater flexibility for adventure-loving customers.

The extended wheelbase uses the extra length to provide a built-in toilet, wash basin and additional interior storage space.

Based on Ford’s market-leading Transit Custom van, the Transit Custom Nugget has been developed in partnership with camper specialists Westfalia and offers a fully-fitted camping interior with high-quality conversion work, advanced driver assistance and connectivity features, and a powerful, refined and fuel-efficient Ford 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine.

“From weekend getaways to staycation holidays with the whole family, we’re seeing growing demand for the adventure and freedom that campers provide,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “Nugget lets customers enjoy light-filled, spacious living when parked up, and the additional features that come with the longer wheelbase model add to the ‘home-from-home’ experience.”

Flexible interior space

The Nugget’s tilt roof permits easier access to multi-storey car parks or height-restricted rest areas and helps make driving in areas with overhanging trees or low bridges less challenging. This then expands to provide a sleeping area containing a comfortable double bed. The roof is light enough for simple manual operation, while a self-folding system automatically tensions the weather-resistant sides when raised and gathers slack when lowering for smooth operation and secure storage on the move. It can also accommodate a roof rack to carry outdoor equipment.

Once raised and fixed in place, the tilt roof creates up to 2.4 metres of interior headroom. A large rear window and two side windows allow light into the cabin and are fitted with shades for privacy and to keep out early morning sun. The upper level sleeping area contains side vents and LED reading lights as standard, and the double bed can also fold away for more interior space during the day.

The tilt roof is designed to offer year-round comfort and security. The tough, waterproof solid composite top contains foam insulation to help maintain a snug temperature inside. Polyester sides are fungicidal and flame retardant for longevity and safety and are impermeable to half a metre of water pressure.

Comfortable, connected home-from-home

In addition to sleeping quarters in the roof, the long wheelbase Nugget features a unique L-shaped interior layout. Facilities include a kitchenette and spacious living and dining area, which can convert to comfortable travel seats for three people when on the move. The seating area offers generous headroom even with the roof closed and is equipped with Isofix points to safely mount child seats.

The extra space provided by the longer wheelbase is used to provide an area at the rear housing a built-in toilet for greater convenience on longer trips and when travelling with young children. Shielded by a retractable privacy screen, the area also includes a foldaway wash basin, so customers do not need to use the kitchenette sink when washing hands or brushing teeth. Fresh and waste water is catered for by two on-board tanks each with a capacity of 42 litres.

Helping holiday-makers stay connected on the move, high-speed internet is provided as standard via the FordPass Connect modem,1 creating a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices with connectivity available at up to 15 metres from the vehicle.

Ford’s advanced 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine offers refined, fuel efficient performance whether on long distances adventures or short daytrips. Customers can specify 130PS and 185PS versions, each available with a six-speed manual or responsive six-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.