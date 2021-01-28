New sensor system automatically keeps the interior of the windscreen mist-free

DUNTON, U.K., January 15, 2021 – Drivers of the new Ford Kuga avoid one consequence of physical exertion before getting into cars – the inside of the windscreen misting up.

With many of us exercising outside, and some having to get in the car afterwards, our exertions lead to the cabin steaming up – delaying our journey, if only by a few minutes.

Ford’s Windscreen Weather Station prevents this before it even happens. It can detect moisture in the air as well as detect changes in the temperature of the glass, automatically activating the air con if needed, and selecting the required airflow setting to pre-empt the windscreen misting over. *

Last year, from March to June, Sport England reported 731,000 more runners and 1.2 million more cyclists than before, while Germany saw a 42 per cent increase in runners, as people tried to prioritise staying active.

The Windscreen Weather Station is located on the glass, near the rear-view mirror on the glass. The 5x3cm system consists of several sensors. The latest version, already introduced to the new Ford Kuga – Ford’s most electrified car – also helps improve fuel efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions by reducing the usage of the air-con’s compressor.

Ford recently teamed up with outdoor experience experts komoot to enable drivers to plan, navigate and enjoy an adventure in the great outdoors; and drivers of selected electrified Ford vehicles can utilise FordPass to defrost the windscreen and set the cabin temperature before starting their journey. For the outside, Ford’s patented QuickClear technology de-ices the windscreen in seconds at the touch of a button.

Ingo Krolewski, Ford’s European climate control supervisor, said: ““Waiting for your windscreen to clear after exercising is one of life’s little irritations – but driving without being able to clearly see the view ahead can be dangerous. This technology anticipates the problem and deals with it without the driver even knowing.”

The Ford Kuga is available with three electrified engines – plug-in hybrid, full hybrid and mild hybrid – as well as front- or all-wheel-drive.

The sensor system is included on vehicles with Dual Electric Automatic Temperature Control.