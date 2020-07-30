Press Release

Former BBC presenter Chris Donald joins Community Radio Station Nova Radio North East 102.5fm

Viz magazine founder turned imaginary nightclub proprietor Chris Donald is moving his popular Friday night radio show from BBC Newcastle and BBC Tees to neighbouring community radio station Nova Radio North East.

Chris has presented live from his ‘imaginary soul club’ at the BBC for the last four and a half years. Alas, the doors to the club closed in March as part of emergency schedules brought in across BBC local radio. Then in June the BBC told Chris his contract was not being renewed.

“Initially I was told it was temporary, due to Covid-19” says Chris “but it has since become permenant, due to budget restrictions. I gather cuts are being made across all of BBC local radio and I know a lot of presenters are worried about their futures.”

But the future of the imaginary soul club is assured. Chris was approached by Neil Kipling, manager of Community Radio Station Nova Radio 102.5fm, who offered Chris a chance to re-open the doors of his imaginary nightclub right in the heart of Newcastle city centre.

“The studio is yards from the Bigg Market, so there’ll be more of a party atmosphere than there was at the BBC. The only person I spoke to regularly at the BBC was the night security guard” says Chris. “The face of BBC local radio seems to be changing, with less locally produced shows, and less local input. I’m looking forward to working with Nova Radio North East, who have an enthusiastic, dedicated team who are all in it for the same reason. They believe in local radio”.

Neil was delighted when Chris accepted his offer to join the Nova team and is looking forward to working with him. ” Chris joining Nova is really exciting for me. It’s a major milestone in our growth and development as a local station. There are more surprises on the way over the coming months from Nova but wow what a way to start”

Chris brings with him regular features including his ‘Charity Shop Album of the Week’, the ‘Northern Soul Siren’ and the ‘Horn of Plenty’. His first show on Nova Radio North East – Chris Donald’s Imaginary Soul Club – will be on Friday 7th August 10pm-1am. You can Listen to Nova Radio North East on 102.5fm in Newcastle and Gateshead, online at www.novaradio.co.uk On your smart Speaker or download the Nova Radio NE app from the Google Play Store.

Programmer of Nova Radio North East Dean Wears said “The way things are going community radio stations such as Nova Radio North East are very much the future of local radio, and we look forward to welcoming Chris and the real listeners of his Imaginary Soul Club to Nova Radio North East 102.5fm.