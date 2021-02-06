There are various activities that you might find in sports betting industry which are illegal. The 먹튀검증 sponsored sites don’t support such. If you get a site with such, then, rest assured that it is not a food verification qualified site.

Organized crime in Sports betting

The culture of gambling on the sporting events, tournaments, and games has certainly been able to attract a large number of organized gangs. The criminal enterprises usually often use the gambling sites that do not have the 먹튀검증process, the Know your customer (KYC) process, sanction list process, the customer due diligence (CDD) process, and the politically exposed persons (PEPs) process so as to wash their dirty money to clean money.

The risk of fraud, money laundering, embezzlement, and corruption is definitely very high in an industry that is able to attract drug cartels, mafia, and criminal gangs. These certainly possess a serious and also a real risk to the industry. However, staying one step ahead of these criminals so as to curb their criminal activities is certainly not a very simple feat as it might probably sound.

These organized crime groups usually often use the money that they have made for gambling on the gambling games offered to the by the online sports betting platform for the purpose of funding the other criminal activities such as drugs trafficking, human trafficking, and arms trafficking.

The criminal gang that was famously known as the Gambino family was able to dominate the organized crime in the United States of America since the year 1990. In the year 2013, the FBI was able to manage to arrest a total number of 20 gangsters who were claimed to be involved in the illegal online sports gambling bookmaking.

A man who was known as Lawrence Frank Rosenthal or otherwise referred to as Lefty was able to inspire the Scorsese Martin Film brick-and-mortar gambling platform, had a keen eye for getting odds that were great and was soon working with the criminal mafia gang in running an illegal sports betting office.

The act of placing wagers on the outcome of the sporting events, tournaments, and games, does not only make the Hollywood films to be interesting but is also rapidly evolving and is seemingly seeing an increased amount of risk in the infiltration by the money launderers and the organized criminals.

Money Laundering

The sports betting industry is the industry that is particularly vulnerable to this money laundering schemes and by far the hugest concern with the activity of sports wagering is the capability to launder massive amounts of cash through the channels of sport betting. The money launders have illicit funds for a long time through placing wagers on the sporting events for real money and they certainly will not be stopping any time soon.

It has been estimated that over two trillion dollars in a single year is being laundered across the world but only a percentage of 1% of the illegal asset or funds are being seized and frozen by the legal authorities. This is s thus the reason as to why government entities are putting place measure such as the Know your customer (KYC) process, sanction list process, the customer due diligence (CDD) process, and the politically exposed persons (PEPs) process to prevent this.