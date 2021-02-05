A worldwide distributor and manufacturer of seals and hydraulic cylinder parts is demonstrating its position as an industry leader with the launch of its Helpzone.

FPE Seals, which is headquartered in Darlington, has introduced Helpzone to its website to use the team’s knowledge and expertise to support customers in need.

The platform features product demonstration videos, as well as guides and blogs to answer commonly asked questions in the industry, which supports Aftermarket and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operations for fluid power systems.

Steve Ellis, FPE Seals managing director said: “Finding solutions for customers is part of what makes FPE who we are, and we wanted to share our knowhow with existing and new audiences that would find it helpful.

“Helpzone is yet another channel we can use to offer everyone that needs it access to our team’s skills and capabilities, no matter where they are based.”

In addition to Helpzone, FPE Seals continues to offer advice over the phone or at its in-branch trade counters, which have been made Covid-secure. The firm has remained operational throughout the pandemic, continuing to supply parts needed to keep essential industries moving.

The firm also offers a free legacy service, where existing seals are sent to the team to be identified and matched for replacements. For customers needing a bespoke approach, its in-house manufacturing team also designs and create seals to order.

Steve added: “Helpzone will only continue to grow as we create more videos and guides.

“We’ve created a platform which can provide support to our customers and others in our industry whenever they need it, and that’s something I’m very proud of.”

Established in 1984, FPE Seals employs 71 members of staff across its branches in Darlington, Doncaster, Aberdeen and Breda, Netherlands.

