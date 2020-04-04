At a time where social distancing is prevalent, schools are closed and children are stuck at home all day following government advice, boredom can set in and it can be difficult for parents to constantly think of new play ideas for children. This is where the Make Time 2 Play campaign comes in handy.

The Make Time 2 Play campaign, run by the British Toy & Hobby Association, aims to make it easier for parents to access more play activities as well as incorporating more playtime into their children’s daily schedules through its website, app and social media pages. With FREE daily play ideas and a library of resources on the benefits of play, the campaign also allows parents and carers to share their own play tips and suggestions with others.

To access more than 450 play ideas instantly, download the FREE Make Time 2 Play app on your i0S and Android devices. Parents and carers can filter their search on the app by the age of their child, how many children will be participating, the play setting, the time duration and by the different benefits of play. There is something for everyone from arts and craft activities to physical challenges and imaginative play – and we have limited the selection at this time to activities you can do in the home and garden.

You can follow the Make Time 2 Play campaign by visiting www.maketime2play.co.uk

