TaleWorlds Entertainment announced today that the Early Access release of the anticipated Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will be moved forward to March 30th (a day before its initially scheduled release) at 10AM (GMT).

The development team has been working hard these last weeks to keep the development process on track, even under the present circumstances that forced the team to switch to remote work two weeks ago. Thanks to the great effort of the whole team, and hearing the requests of our community to release the game as soon as possible, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will release in Early Access a day before.

TaleWorlds also wants to announce that the game will have a 10% release discount throughout the first two weeks. Those who already own a copy of any Mount & Blade title will be eligible for an additional 10% discount on select partners.

We always encourage our community to make informed decisions and ask you to take a moment to check our new blog post detailing what will and will not be included within the game during our Early Access Launch.

The entire TaleWorlds team is excited to bring you Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord Early Access build and we hope you enjoy it as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it.