Cheshire’s entrepreneurs of the future are being offered free support from a Queen’s Award-winning organisation dedicated to proving anyone can be successful in business

The hugely popular Rebel Business School is coming to Cheshire to help would-be startups get their ideas off the ground.

Its free, online course will be held via Zoom and takes place on January 17-28 from 10am until 3pm.

The course covers all aspects of running a business, from sales and marketing, to launching websites and tax and legals. Previous events have attracted over 100 people.

The Cheshire course will be led by successful North West entrepreneur Katie Coombes, who wants participants to understand anyone can launch a business, no matter what stage of life, or what their circumstances may be.

“There are so many ways to start a business. Whether you’re a maker, crafter, artist, coach or work in trades or beauty, food or fashion, then this course is for you.

“We are here to help people develop their ideas and give them a boost if they’re feeling stuck. You don’t have to be the next Facebook – no business is too small to join,” says Coombes.

Coombes started off selling handbags at a Christmas market and a temporary tattoos kiosk.

Her breakthrough came when she persuaded Manchester City to allow her to run a face painting stall at its ground on match days.

“I wasn’t even any good at face painting. I had to get other people to do it. But we went back every Saturday for months and then moved into other events.”

Despite her lack of skills with a brush, Coombes continued to grow her company, running events at major venues and employing 15 people before she sold the business in 2017.

“Business is actually quite simple,” said Coombes. “Once you understand who your customer is, where they are and what the problem is, you’re away.”

Coombes says she understands the past two years have been tough for a lot of people and some will be nervous about starting up.

“Sometimes we meet people who say: ‘I’m too old’ or: ‘I don’t have enough experience’, but we help people overcome these doubts and move forward.

“We aren’t here to criticise your ideas. We just want to give you a boost. Also, you don’t need money or even a business plan to start up. It all starts with a sale.”

The Rebel Business School event is available free of charge to participants, through sponsorship and funding from Cheshire West, Chester council and Chester West Let’s Talk Business.

You can book a free place via the Rebel Business School website: https://therebelschool.com

About the Rebel Business School

Rebel Business School was founded in 2010 by Alan Donegan and Simon Paine and helps people from all walks of life to start their own businesses. Its mission is to change the way entrepreneurship is taught across the world. It has educated over 11,000 people in seven different countries through free events and helped launch 805 businesses in 2020 alone.

In 2021, the company won a Queen’s Award in the Promoting Opportunity category and its work has been backed by organisations including Google, Henley Business School and the Department for Work and Pensions. The Rebel Business School is the best business advice that money can’t buy – all of its events are free.