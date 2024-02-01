Freeze, Framed – The new Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition

Limited edition of high-performance four-door coupe – just four RHD examples will be produced

Unique colour scheme inside and out inspired by Austria’s annual GP Ice Race

Exceptional specification befitting positioning at the pinnacle of the e-tron range

Priced from £150,630(OTR)

Milton Keynes, December 11, 2023 – Spectacular ice racing on a challenging circuit with an atmospheric alpine backdrop has inspired an ultra-exclusive roadgoing special edition of Audi Sport’s RS e-tron GT created to mark the division’s 40th anniversary. The annual GP Ice Race in Zell am See in the Austrian Alps provided the creative stimulus for the new RS e-tron GT ice race edition, which will be produced in a limited run of just 99 examples, only four of which will be equipped to UK specification. Priced at £150,630(OTR), the very special edition takes the RS e-tron GT ice race concept show car as its basis, and is finished in a striking silver, white and violet colour scheme designed to evoke the crystalline brilliance of snow and ice.

“UK Audi customers who secure one of these very special ice race editions of the e-tron GT will not only benefit from a combination of power, performance and dynamics that is nothing short of extraordinary and does full justice to the RS badge, but also from a degree of exclusivity that is truly exceptional,” commented Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “With only four UK-specific examples of this striking embellishment of our beautiful electric sports car scheduled for production, this really will be the rarest of gems.”

The highly distinctive livery of the new RS e-tron GT ice race edition is the culmination of a project spearheaded by Audi Design in conjunction with the team responsible for the Audi exclusive personalisation programme, which has enabled Audi customers to tap into a rich seam of personalisation options for their chosen car for almost three decades.

Its starting point is a fully electric RS e-tron GT finished in Florett Silver metallic with a black CFRP roof. This is then embellished by a striking foil wrap incorporating silver and white accents referencing snow crystals and ice lakes, and violet detailing representing the bright shades of wintersports eyewear. The foil features targeted transparencies and so does not tint the entire surface, and the white tones it adds achieve a three-dimensional effect against the monochrome silver background. White renderings of the four rings at the front and rear echo the ice race edition concept car, and in combination dark privacy glass the 21-inch black alloy wheels provide striking contrast.

The colour scheme is continued in the interior, which features an Audi exclusive leather package in a diamond silver and black colour combination with violet contrast stitching, and extends the coverage of supple Fine Nappa leather beyond the seats to the upper parts of the centre console, the instrument panel, the door rails and the door armrests. RS floormats with diamond silver piping and violet stitching around the RS logo also set the tone, while Audi exclusive insignias in the Dinamica microfibre door trim inserts attest to the model’s very special status.

Personalisation goes digital

In the RS e-tron GT ice race edition the high-performance coupé’s acclaimed digital interface has been appropriately customised as well. Its Multi Media Interface (MMI) screen features a bespoke background image which also displays the unique serial number of each of the 99 exclusive editions in the lower left corner, digitizing a feature which has traditionally been rendered using ‘physical’ badges or plaques for the first time. Even the ambient lighting plays its part, switching to purple if a mountain motif is selected via the MMI, which in all other respects remains as user-friendly and intuitive as always.

The very select few UK owners of the RS e-tron GT ice race edition will naturally also be treated to an array of equipment which reflects the model’s exclusivity. As well as the full leather package, highlights include Front Sport Seats Pro offering ventilation and massage functions, advanced Bang & Olufsen 3D audio, a head-up display and the City Assist, Tour and Parking Assistance packs. These bring on board a wealth of driver assistance technology designed to handle virtually every eventuality, including remote control parking from outside the car via the Remote Park Assist plus system.

The standard features designed to underpin the extraordinary performance offered by the RS e-tron GT ice race edition are no less impressive. They include Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light enhancement, ceramic brakes finished with Anthracite Grey calipers, adaptive air suspension with continuously variable damping, all-wheel-steering and e-quattro all-wheel-drive. Together, these technologies not only assure an exceptionally rewarding driving experience, but also enable the driver to fully capitalise on the RS e-tron GT’s 598PS and 830Nm torque peak with absolute confidence.

In boost mode, accessed via the launch control function, peak power is temporarily raised even further, from 598PS to 646PS, and the 0-62mph sprint time falls from 3.6 seconds to 3.3. For drivers heading for the race circuit or de-restricted Autobahn, the top speed is electronically restricted to 155mph.

In everyday use, drivers of the RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition can expect a driving range of up to 295 miles on a full charge, and with peak charging capacity of up to 270 kW replenishment of 80 percent of the battery’s capacity is possible in around 23 minutes at a fast charger. Sufficient reserves for a journey of up to 62 miles can also be restored in just over five minutes.

Revival of a classic

The GP Ice Race which was so influential in the design of the most exclusive e-tron GT to date was first staged in 1952, and was revived as an annual sporting fixture in 2019. It is derived from Scandinavian skijoring, in which skiers are pulled by animals such as dogs or horses, but also by motor vehicles. As part of the spectacle the event’s race cars pull the skiers, and there are also drift displays by race cars from the past and present.

“I wanted the RS e-tron GT ice race edition to pay homage to the thrilling motorsport atmosphere and the spirit of past racing legends, while looking to the future,” says Audi Design colour and trim designer Christopher Kroener. “The allusions to ice and snow add a special dimension to the design. The interplay between white and silver pays homage to the cool atmosphere. It is meant to pick up on the icy glitter and shimmer of the snow and convey the feeling of speed and dynamism experienced at the GP Ice Race during winter in Zell am See.”

The ice race edition is the latest offering from the Audi exclusive team, which operates as a key constituent of the Audi Sport division, or quattro GmbH as it was known in 1995 when the personalisation programme that it oversees first began to make an impact.

That programme now includes numerous equipment and refinement options that stand apart from the ‘standard’ Audi range, from special exterior and interior colours to luxurious, high-quality design options for the passenger cabins, and from technology highlights and striking wheel options to small-series production special editions and model concepts.