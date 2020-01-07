SQUARE ENIX® today released FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Patch 5.15. This update introduces new challenges for Warriors of Light, including a new PvP mode for those looking to test their skills against other players and the first major update for the Blue Mage limited job, providing content which can be enjoyed solo or with friends.

Further details on Patch 5.15 content are available below:

New PvP Frontline: Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) – This new frontline map and ruleset teams up each of Eorzea’s grand companies with a tribe of Xaela from the Azim Steppe as they fight for control of territory in this grand demonstration of martial prowess. Each team will work to capture ‘Oovo,’ bases which earn a team points while under their control—the first team to accumulate the required points will be declared the winner.

Blue Mage Job Updates – FINAL FANTASY XIV Online's first limited job receives its first major update following its introduction earlier this year. Level Cap Increase from Level 50 to Level 60 New Blue Mage Job Quests Learn New Iconic Blue Magic Spells Additional Masked Carnivale Stage – Blue Mages can challenge themselves in these Blue Mage-exclusive duties to earn weekly rewards. Introduction of the Blue Mage Log – Form a party of Blue Mages to conquer various dungeons and trials through teamwork and strategy using blue magic. Players can reap weekly rewards by defeating specific targets, including high-difficulty "prime targets" that provide even greater bounties.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online’s first limited job receives its first major update following its introduction earlier this year. New Mount, Minion, Crafting Recipes, Achievements, and More.

Full Patch 5.15 notes can be found here: https://sqex.to/AGfCh

Players new to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online are invited to download a free trial to access content up to level 35, create up to eight playable characters and experience the different playable races, classes, and jobs with no restrictions on playtime. New players who wish to experience the free trial may register here: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers is the third expansion for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online and has received acclaim from critics and fans alike since its release in July 2019. Packed with striking new environments, the new gunbreaker and dancer jobs, Hrothgar and Viera races, Trust system and much more, it offers players both old and new hundreds of hours of content to explore.

