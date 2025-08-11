Friendships blossom as North East care home residents unite for special day

FRIENDSHIPS bloomed in the North East when elderly care home residents from across the region came together for a national celebration of companionship.

The inaugural meeting of a new monthly social group took place at The Gables Care Home, in Middlesbrough, to mark Friendship Day in the UK.

Residents from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Ingleby Care Home, in Ingleby Barwick, and The Beeches Care Home, in Stockton-on-Tees, all travelled to The Gables for the first gathering.

The idea came from Samantha McCormick, activities coordinator at The Gables, who wanted to bring residents from Hill Care Group homes together to form new bonds and share stories.

The day was filled with conversation and memories, including a surprise reunion between Joyce Tibbett, 91, from Hazelgrove Court, and Jean Parker, 84, from The Gables.

The pair discovered they had lived on the same street in Eston, at retirement housing complex Grosmont Place, in the Whale Hill area. They shared memories of a former neighbour and friend who they both knew.

Meanwhile, friendship sparked between Val Carswell, 91, from The Gables, and Ellen Else, 94, from Hazelgrove Court, when they learned they had both been teachers.

Val taught music at a secondary school in Acklam, while Ellen was headmistress at Green Gates Primary School in Redcar. They shared a laugh over the songs they used to teach, from “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” to “The Wheels on the Bus”.

Audrey Pluck, 93, from The Beeches Care Home, was delighted to see and catch up with Angela Hudson, activities coordinator from Ingleby, who had once been her carer when she lived at home.

Sandy Bell, 83, from The Beeches, enjoyed chatting with Pat Ward, 79, from The Gables, about her life in Spain. Pat and her husband moved there in their thirties, sparking plenty of holiday memories and conversation.

Coffee and cake, provided by the catering team at The Gables, was enjoyed throughout the event.

Sandy said: “It was great to get together and make new friends.”

Eileen Johnson, 93, from The Gables, added: “It was lovely to meet residents from other homes.”

Samantha McCormick, activities coordinator at The Gables, said: “All the activities coordinators agreed the event had been a great success.

“It just goes to show that no matter your age, you’re never too old to make new friends. We’re really looking forward to the next get-together.”

The group will now meet monthly, with the next event hosted at Hazelgrove Court.