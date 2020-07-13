Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced that a new ‘Simple Mode’ is now available in the Apple Arcade-exclusive title Frogger in Toy Town.

By choosing the new ‘Simple Mode’ option when selecting a stage, users can now access an easier version of the game. Designed to help people of all ages better enjoy the game, when Simple Mode is turned on, getting hit or squashed won’t lose hearts or cause froglets to run away.

In Frogger in Toy Town, players are tasked with guiding their frog forward to safety, with each level delivering numerous obstacles to evade and challenges to conquer. With toppling blocks, falling books, and other hazards to avoid along the way, Frogger in Toy Town delivers a rich action experience that’s brought to life with cute and colorful 3D graphics. Additionally, gamers can gather with friends and family in local cooperative multiplayer mode to team up on the challenges that lie ahead.

Since its introduction in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved arcade game franchises of all time. The simple but challenging premise calls for players to avoid dangers, such as cars in the road, alligators, and snakes, and get their frogs back home safely. The game has appeared on various platforms over the years, played by millions of fans around the world.

For all the latest news on Frogger in Toy Town, please visit: https://www.konami.com/games/frogger/tt/eu/en/

Frogger in Toy Town is available to download here as part of an Apple Arcade subscription for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.