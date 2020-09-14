“Someone recently asked me to define creativity and explain its connection to productivity. In a world where everyone claims to have an innovative system, process or approach to create efficiencies; it seemed fruitless to take this same generic narrative.

So instead, I posed a question back – what does diversification mean to you? And he explained that to diversify means to grow, to expand in a different direction. I liked that and it joined up our mutual belief in the power of doing things differently to achieve different results.

And so, I came full circle to my alignment of creativity and productivity – forming a more cohesive approach to motivate teams to think and do things differently, to enable growth through progressive change and agile transformation.”

Drew Rowlands, deputy chief executive at IVE.

Small to medium sized businesses have faced unprecedented difficulties this financial year, and continue to tackle many barriers as they navigate these uncertain times. IVE’s Higher Performing Workplaces Programme works with businesses to embed a more dynamic, innovative and resilient culture to underpin their abilities to not just survive, but thrive.

IVE, a not for profit training provider has designed a new training programme for West Yorkshire based SMEs to equip them to reshape a more dynamic and innovative business culture.

With places available at upcoming start dates from November, IVE’s Higher Performing Workplaces Programme empowers managers, HR professionals and business owners who have the desire and motivation to develop a growth mindset.

As an accredited WYCC Higher Performing Workplaces Training Provider, IVE is offering a six-day blended training programme, which consists of four days’ interactive eLearning sessions, plus two full days of expert work-based coaching for just £350 per person (+vat) thanks to a 40% subsidy from the European Social Fund.

This is an unmissable opportunity for individuals to enhance creative competencies and drive productivity within their business. Expert coaching from IVE will embed the use of creative methodologies to boost individual’s confidence and mobilise complex problem solving, whilst growing resilience and empowering leaders at all levels of the organisation to take calculated risks for business continuity and growth.

For more information about IVE and to secure your place on the Higher Performing Workplaces Programme, visit the we are IVE website.