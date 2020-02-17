Families are invited to join the Ice Sisters and the Happy Snowman for some frosty half term fun this week.

On Wednesday 19 February, Rainton Arena, at Houghton-le-Spring, is hosting Toys Frosty Adventure – a fun-filled interactive show, featuring well-known characters.

And along with an opportunity to meet Sheriff, Cowgirl and Space Ranger, there will be live singing and dancing with the chance to win a prize for the best fancy-dress costume.

The show is the first of a trio of events planned for the recently relaunched venue over the coming weeks.

On 27 March Steve Steinman’s Anything for Love – the Meat Loaf Story will take to the stage with a special guest appearance from Newcastle singer Lorraine Crosby, who duetted with Meat Loaf on the original recording.

Then, on Friday 15 May, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp will make a greatly anticipated visit to the Arena for a Back to the 80s Party.

“From the outset we wanted to create a venue that offered entertainment for all ages,” said Rainton Arena’s owner Jay Johal, “and these events are just the start of what promises to be a packed programme.”

Doors open at 4pm for Toys Frosty Adventure and the show starts at 4.30pm and finishes at 6pm.

Under twos can attend free of charge and tickets cost £4 for adults and £9.50 – including a packed tea – for children.

To book, or for full details of events and activities at the Rainton Arena, call the venue on 0191 584 8630, email info@raintonarena.co.uk or visit www.raintonarena.co.uk.