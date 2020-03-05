MEMBERS OF a BRIT award winning act are hoping to deliver a Perfect 10 performance, when they close a popular concert series in the North East this summer.

The South Tyneside Festival returns in July, with three months of family friendly entertainment and live music in South Shields, including four star-studded concerts in Bents Park.

And organisers South Tyneside Council have now revealed the headliner for the final Sunday show, with pop rock band The South taking to the stage on 2 August.

The group, which includes former members of The Beautiful South Alison Wheeler and Gaz Birtles – will play a selection of The Beautiful South’s best known hits, including Song for Whoever, A Little Time, Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her, along with original music from The South.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Norman Dick, is confident the final show will draw a huge crowd.

“We have some fantastic performers lined up for the concerts this year and I think The South are a perfect choice to end the series on a high,” said Cllr Dick.

“The Beautiful South produced a huge number of hits over the years which I’m sure will really get people into the festival spirit and I’m looking forward to seeing The South take to the stage in August.

“This year is already shaping up to be one of our best yet and we hope to welcome people from all over the region and beyond over the summer.”

The Sunday concerts will open on 12 July with headliner Ella Henderson, followed by Will Young on 19 July and Shalamar and The Fizz on 26 July.

The concerts are free to attend but a limited number of Priority Plus tickets are also available for £6, which guarantees earlier entry to the event and access to dedicated bar serveries and toilets.

Those with a ticket will still have guaranteed entry if they arrive later and children under five can enter for free with a Priority Plus ticket holder.

The Sunday concert series is supported by BBC Radio Newcastle and sponsored by Port of Tyne, Colmans Seafood Temple, Ramside Hall Hotel and South Tyneside College.

Tickets for the first show are available to buy now from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/southtynesidefestival or by calling 0333 321 9999.

They can also be purchased in person at Shop @ The Word in Market Place, South Shields.

For more information and full listings visit: www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow the social media accounts on Twitter @stynesideevents and Facebook /southtynesideevents.