RAMSIDE HALL HOTEL TO HOST PRESTIGIOUS ENGLISH DISABILITY OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT

THE UK’s greatest golfers with a disability will be heading to the North East this week, to take part in one of the most prestigious tournaments.

And along with two days of championship golf, the event -being held at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa – will also include a networking event with a panel discussion on making sport more accessible and inclusive across the region.

The English Open Stroke Play Championship is organised by England Golf and is open to both male and female golfers, who will play 36 holes over two days, beginning tomorrow (Tues 24 June).

To be eligible to take part in the competition players must be in possession of an EDGA World Rankings Pass (WR4GD), an EDGA Access Pass or EDGA Access Conditional Pass.

Open to both amateur and professional players, the tournament regularly attracts a whole host of top name players.

Along with the championship game, players with a handicap index of 18.5 to 36.0 will play in a separate, 36 hole stableford competition.

Ramside Hall Hotel has two championship golf courses, with this particular competition taking place on the Prince Bishops’ course.

Helen Roseberry, director of golf at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa is delighted the hotel has been chosen for the event.

“Golf has always been a massively important part of what we offer at Ramside and to attract an event of this calibre is fantastic for us,” she said.

“It has come at a time when we are investing heavily in the golf facilities, with the creation of our multi-million pound golf academy, leisure and entertainment hub now well underway.

“We look forward to welcoming all of these amazing players to experience what Ramside has to offer.”

The new development will include a 43 bay TopTracer driving range, a six lane indoor bowling alley, sports bar with interactive electronic games such as darts and shuffleboards, pool tables and large screens which will show major sports events.

A new academy – which it is hoped will attract more golf professionals- will also offer a new short game practice and coaching areas, a new retail outlet and a 120 seater function room.

For further information visit www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk