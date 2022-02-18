The UK’s petrol prices reached a record high on Monday, and experts have suggested that the price could continue to rise. Prices soared following the increase of Brent crude oil to $96 a barrel for the first time since September 2014. The price has also been influenced by tensions between Russia, the world’s third-biggest oil producer, and Ukraine, and it’s feared that this conflict could affect the country’s oil supply.

With multiple technicians on the road, the rising fuel price could negatively impact the Field Service industry. If you’re a Field Service business owner or manager and you’re looking for ways to keep costs down, keep these simple tips in mind.

Review the fuel efficiency of your fleet vehicles

Older models may be less fuel-efficient, and as technology advances, newer models are using less petrol. While your older vehicles may be dependable, they could be costing you in the long run. If you’re currently using big vans but don’t need a large vehicle for every job, use the opportunity to invest in smaller vehicles that are lighter on fuel.

Keep your vehicles well maintained

A well-maintained vehicle uses less fuel, so don’t underestimate the importance of regular maintenance. Create an effective vehicle maintenance strategy to ensure your vehicles are serviced regularly. Frequent services will keep your fleet vehicles running optimally, and when they’re in top condition, they’re less likely to waste fuel.

Monitor your team’s speed

A lead foot isn’t good for fuel-efficiency. Your technicians could be using 20% more fuel by going 10mph over the speed limit of 70mph. The best way to keep your team driving the speed limit is to monitor their speed during work hours. A GPS tracker can measure a driver’s estimated speed, and trackers can easily be installed in your vehicles.

Send your technicians for driver training

Speed is just one of the ways your technicians may be using more fuel than necessary, and there are other ways they can improve their driving technique to reduce fuel consumption. With driver training, your team can learn more about how their driving behaviour affects fuel consumption. For example, harsh braking, idling and acceleration increase fuel consumption. If your technicians know this, they can change their behaviour behind the wheel.

Inflate tyres to the correct pressure

Underinflated tyres make the engine work harder, increasing fuel consumption by up to two percent per tyre. It’s easy enough to keep an owner’s manual in every vehicle so your drivers or technicians can pump the tyres up to the right pressure. Because tyre pressure should be checked at least once a month, ask your technicians to do this check monthly.

Plan your team’s routes ahead of time

By taking the most economical routes, your technicians can immediately reduce fuel consumption, and a tool like Route Planning Software can do all the work for you. Route Planning Software shows you your technician’s location so you can send the nearest mobile worker to a job site to save fuel and reduce mileage.

Invest in new technology

Electric cars have become more and more popular in the UK in recent years, and with the move to green energy solutions, it may be time to invest in electric vehicles. It’s cheaper to drive electric cars, and depending on the vehicle you’re charging, you’ll pay 2 to 3 pounds to charge an electric vehicle to drive 100 miles, as opposed to 9 to 13 pounds to travel the same distance in a petrol or diesel vehicle. The government has said that the sale of new cars and vans powered by petrol and diesel will be banned from 2030, so now’s the time to consider electric vehicles for your business.