An organisation set up to support international students at Northumbria University, Newcastle, has been approved as a full member of the Erasmus Student Network UK – the largest student association in Europe.

The Erasmus Student Network (ESN) Newcastle was only established earlier this year so to gain full UK status in such a short period is regarded as a considerable achievement. Andat the same time ESN Newcastle member and Northumbria University law student Natalia Flis has been elected to the ESN UK national board as Education and Mobility Officer.

The ESN is a non-profit international student organisation. Its aim is to represent international students and support opportunities for cultural understanding and self-development under the principle of Students Helping Students.

Commenting on the success 21-year-old President of ESN Newcastle, Natalia from Poland said: “This is a significant achievement and honourable recognition for our section to officially become a part of ESN network. All of this would not have been possible if not for our irreplaceable committee – Marius Grimalshi, Eugene Yanusik, Lawrence Johnston-and our trip provider Robert Lundgren Jones of Lundgren Tours Ltd. We believe this will open up exciting opportunities and support not only for our team, but most importantly to international students at Northumbria and in Newcastle – especially now when our lives are being so affected by C-19.”

Dr Adam Ramshaw, Senior Lecturer at Northumbria Law School, added: “This is a fantastic achievement by Natalia and all of the students involved. The ESN is a great resource and allows students across Europe to share their experiences of studying abroad.”

ESN Newcastle provides a variety of support and events for all students studying in Newcastle, whether they are an incoming, outgoing, current, past or present student. For more information visit their Facebook page here.

