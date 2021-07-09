North-East groups that support young people through sport may be eligible for a £2,021 grant through County Durham Community Foundation.

Since the Clubs in Crisis fund opened in April, 18 grassroots groups have successfully applied, but funding is still available for others that meet the criteria.

The fund, from Made By Sport, is aimed at groups with a turnover of less than £75,000 that are using sport to help young people under the age of 25 to recover from the effects of the pandemic in one or more of the following ways: by developing life skills; building strong communities; improving mental health; developing employability skills or reducing reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Margaret Vaughan, chief operating officer for the Foundation, said: “This is a great opportunity for smaller groups in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, County Durham, and Tees Valley to access unrestricted funding. We are pleased to be managing the fund for such a broad area and delighted that Sported are offering additional support to help groups apply for the funding.”

The key to the fund is that it supports clubs and organisations intentionally using community sport provision to deliver wider social outcomes, not those which focus on developing and widening opportunities to participate.

South Shields Cricket Club Juniors were awarded £2,021 to help build a stronger community in the town, where 39 per cent of children live in poverty.

The grant will allow the club to offer free sessions in cricket and continue the growth of its girls’ team.

Patrick William-Powlett from the club said: “For a club like us the grant makes an unbelievable difference. It means we can guarantee really good, qualified coaches to carry out the winter training.

“For the children who can’t afford to pay, this will all be free.

“We have been making an impact through cricket with the lads in the town for a long time, and now we can do the same for the girls.”

To read the full grant guidelines or access support from Sported, please go to

The next round closes at the end of July and decisions are made on a monthly basis until all of the funding has been spent.