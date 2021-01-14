Pegasus Group continues its expansion plans in the north east with the appointment of an Associate Planner.

Chartered Town Planner Sophie Gooch has joined the Newcastle office bringing with her more than a decade of experience that includes working with private consultants, secondments to Local Authorities and the preparation and delivery of EIAs.

Sophie’s arrival further strengthens the Newcastle team, which is led by Senior Director Sandra Manson and also includes Directors Hanna Mawson and Joe Stenson, Associate Planner Chris Martin, Principal Planner Emma Moon, Senior Urban Designer Robert Metcalfe, Graduate Planners Charlotte Connor and Nick Robertson and office manager Kelly Compson.

The team has extensive experience in various planning fields including residential, commercial, sport, recreation, leisure and mixed-use schemes as well as urban design.

After graduating from Nottingham University, Sophie started her planning career as a graduate planner at DHA Planning in Kent. She returned to the North East in 2010 and earned a Distinction in her Masters’ Degree in Town Planning at Newcastle University, which she studied for part time while working at the Environment Agency as a Planning Officer.

Sophie moved to Fairhurst as a Senior Planner in 2013, with a promotion to Principal Planner in 2018. She also became a Chartered Environmentalist during this time due to her EIA experience.

Sophie said: “I am delighted to join Pegasus Group and be part of a team that is fulfilling its ambitious plans for growth in the North East, plans that reflect a fantastic level of investment and confidence in the region.”

Pegasus Group opened its Newcastle office less than 18 months ago, shortly followed by a move to larger premises at Gainsborough House, a refurbished Grade II Listed building on Grey Street with 3,000 sq ft of space.

The business has more than 340 employees located across 16 offices in the UK and Ireland with services spanning the entire project process from site finding, acquisition and planning through to design and delivery, specialising in planning, design, environment, economics and heritage.