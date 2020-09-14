Aug. 19, 2020 – FUSER, the next evolution of interactive music games, which puts players in control of the music will launch with more than 100 songs, featuring top artists from across the globe. The game lets players fuse together elements from hit songs across pop, rap/hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music.

Here are the next 12 songs revealed from FUSER’s soundtrack:

a-ha “Take On Me”

Ace of Base “The Sign”

Amy Winehouse “Rehab”

Basement Jaxx “Where’s Your Head At”

Becky G ft. Natti Natasha “Sin Pijama”

Benny Benassi presents The Biz “Satisfaction”

Childish Gambino “Summertime Magic”

Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas “G.D.F.R.”

The Killers “The Man”

O-Zone “Dragostea Din Tei”

Paul van Dyk “For An Angel (PvD Remix ’09)”

Sean Paul “Temperature”

FUSER is releasing this fall on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Keep track of the latest developments on FUSER by following the game on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or by visiting the official website, www.FUSER.com.