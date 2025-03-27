Future owner? Ryan Robinson’s rise from apprentice to leader at Autofab

Ryan Robinson, who started as an 18-year-old apprentice at Autofab car garage, is now being hailed as the potential future owner of the business.

And, in his current role as workshop manager, Ryan is guiding the next generation of automotive technicians, including current apprentice Ben Maddison.

Ryan, 24, began as a Level 1 student from Hartlepool College of Further Education, when his talent and dedication quickly shone through.

That led him to progressing through to gaining work experience with Autofab and then the apprenticeship programme, earning the trust of Autofab owner Marc Wrigglesworth along the way.

“Ryan had the ability,” said Marc. “He stood out to me and the College straight away.”

Marc describes Ryan as “conscientious” and someone who “enjoys the responsibility” of his role as workshop manager.

He is so impressed with his development that he sees the former Manor Academy student as a potential successor, picturing him taking over ownership of Autofab in the years ahead.

Ryan said: “This has brought me on as a person. I came with the expectation of doing some work experience … I was impressed during that time and got offered an apprenticeship, same as Ben has since.”

Ryan describes his experience as “amazing” and hasn’t looked back.

He has now embraced the new challenge of mentoring Autofab’s newest apprentice, 17-year-old Ben.

The former Dyke House Academy student, also from Hartlepool, started at Autofab on work experience before being offered an apprenticeship.

“I’ve always liked cars,” said Ben. “But it was only when I joined College that I seriously thought about being a mechanic. I knew I wanted to do something with cars.”

The relationship between Ryan and Ben is more than just supervisor and apprentice.

Ryan said: “It feels mad to be the teacher now with Ben here. I’m still learning, you learn forever, but I’ve been through it.

“I will try to help him get better grades where I might have slipped up. I want him to develop and really feel like he can make an impact here like I do now. You never know, one day he might work under me.”

Ben added: “It’s amazing to be working with Ryan. We’re like pals… I’ve asked him for advice, and if I’m stuck, he will always help me with my work in the garage or my college work.”

Hartlepool College’s apprenticeship programme and the relationship with Autofab is proud to be producing two young men like Ryan and Ben.

Michael White, an automotive lecturer at Hartlepool College who taught them both, said: “This is the perfect example. Ryan started at Level 1, but he carried on and tried to put the work in and showed he can get there.

“The aim is to give our students knowledge, skills, qualifications, the right attitude and confidence. He possesses all of those and Ben is showing he possesses those too.”

Autofab owner Marc feels the partnership with Hartlepool College has been invaluable in developing the two young men.

He said: “We’ve had six successful apprentices over a partnership that goes back 20 years.

“We have been trading since 1996, I first started on my own as a one-man band, but we have been here at Burbank Street, Hartlepool, for 25 years.

“It isn’t always easy to find the right candidates for an apprenticeship programme. The general motor trade can find it difficult, so I am delighted that this partnership has provided a good way to trial and pick suitable candidates.

“Ultimately, though, Ryan and Ben have made that easy and they should be proud of the journey they are on.”

* Visit www.hartlepoolfe.ac.uk or call 01429 295000 for course enquiries.