KGM Torres EVX now available from just £349 per month on 0% APR PCP finance offer

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is making the switch to electric driving more accessible than ever with an exclusive new finance offer on the cutting-edge Torres EVX. Customers can now drive away in the all-electric SUV from just £349 per month on 0% APR PCP and HP finance over a term of up to 36 months, with a minimum 20% customer deposit.*

Available on orders placed and registered by 31st March 2025, this offer makes the Torres EVX a no-brainer for drivers seeking the space and versatility of an SUV paired with the latest in electric technology.

Powered by a robust 73.4kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, the Torres EVX offers an impressive all-electric range of up to 287 miles (WLTP) and a rapid 28-minute charge time from 10% to 80% on a 350kW rapid charge. Plus, it boasts a class-leading 1,662-litres of load space, premium interior, and advanced safety and connectivity features.

To further reassure customers, the Torres EVX is backed by a comprehensive 7-year/90,000-mile warranty, along with a 1 million km battery warranty, offering peace of mind with every journey.

Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, said: “The Torres EVX offers exceptional capability, technology, and all-electric performance, so with this new 0% APR PCP and HP finance offer from £349 per month, it’s now an even more compelling choice for retail customers looking to make the switch to electric. We’re proud to offer one of the most competitive finance packages in the market, making our flagship EV more accessible than ever.”

Built on a versatile platform that supports multiple powertrains, the Torres EVX seamlessly integrates KGM Motors’ 70-year SUV and 4×4 heritage with the latest EV advancements. Key features include a 3-in-1 EV motor system, BYD blade battery, integrated 3-in-1 power conversion module, and a ‘shift-by-wire’ toggle switch for seamless gear control.

Inside, the ergonomic dashboard features dual 12.3-inch digital displays, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, DAB radio, TomTom navigation, and wireless phone charging, with a 3D 360˚ ‘surround view’ monitoring system for enhanced parking safety.

This latest finance offer reflects KGM Motors UK’s commitment to providing customers with straightforward, cost-effective ways to experience the future of mobility. With zero interest and flexible payment options, making the switch to electric has never been easier.

*Terms & Conditions

Offer available on KGM Torres EVX ordered by 31/03/25 [and registered by 31/03/25]. 20% Minimum customer deposit. Maximum 36 month term. With KGM Financial Services 0% APR PCP, you may return the vehicle instead of making the final payment. It must be in good condition and, if you exceed the agreed annual mileage, you will be charged up to 19p per mile for exceeding 10,000 miles p.a. in this example. Subject to status. Guarantees may be required. T&Cs apply. Participating retailers only. KGM Financial Services, PO Box 4465, Slough, SL1 0RW. KGM Financial Services is a credit broker and not a lender. We can introduce you to a number of lenders and will usually receive commission or other benefits for doing so. Offer may be varied or withdrawn at any time.