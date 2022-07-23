The most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years is partly responsible for several new instructions for the award-winning interior design consultancy, Dakota House of Design in Newcastle.

The Government’s White Paper on Gambling Reform will announce restrictions on the industry as part of the review of the 2005 Gambling Act amid concerns current regulations require changes to accommodate the growth of online betting.

The Government will reportedly announce measures including online casinos having maximum stakes of between £2 and £5, a ban on free bets and VIP packages for those who incur heavy losses, as well as “non-intrusive” affordability checks.

Firms will also have to remove online features which increase the level of risk for customers, while the Gambling Commission will be granted new powers along with extra funding from increased fees paid by the industry.

For Dakota director, Peter Hodgson, who began working on casino projects 40 years ago at the Burswood Casino in Western Australia and through Dakota, which has completed projects for most of the major casino operators over the years, the fast-paced world of the gambling industry is familiar territory. He is not surprised that the anticipated reforms are helping create a pipeline of work both locally and nationally. He said:

“The decision of the industry to refurbish their premises is partly due to the impact of online gaming. There has always been big competition for the public’s money between various gambling organisations, but a lot of people stopped going to casinos particularly during the pandemic and now, operators are getting ready to attract the public back to their premises. The White Paper has driven a lot of these refurbishment plans.

“Since Aspers Casino opened in Newcastle in 2005 we have undertaken a variety of updates over the years and have recently completed a refurbishment of the poker room and the bar area as well as a multi-functional entertainment suite for live performances.”

Similar projects are lining up for the interior design firm to refresh areas which have become a little tired.

Peter continued: “We are also delighted to announce that Metropolitan Gaming has appointed Dakota to undertake projects valued at less than half a million pounds and we will soon begin work on a new Metropolitan casino located in The Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, London. This is a major coup for us as we faced stiff competition from many other London-based design specialists.”

New guidance has recently been published ahead of rule changes to provide further information for remote gambling businesses on identifying vulnerable customers. Operators must take account of this guidance ahead of the stronger requirements coming into effect.

It is anticipated that the changes will come into effect in September as part of the Gambling Commission’s ongoing drive to make gambling in Britain safer.