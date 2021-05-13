Britain is one of Europe’s largest gambling markets. That holds particularly true when it comes to playing digital games of chance and sports betting. The country’s annual gross gambling yield amounts to more than £14 billion, with more than half of adult UK gamblers (24 million) preferring to lay wagers over the internet.

However, due to a recent YouGov survey commission by the charitable organization GambleAware, addiction regarding this pastime made the news cycle in late 2020. That led to the UK’s Gambling Commission to bring forward new measures aimed to curb addiction related to services provided by online casinos/sportsbooks. Below, an analysis follows concerning UK market regulation and why residents are starting to gravitate toward non GamStop casinos. Meaning, gaming platforms existing outside the reach of UKGC’s mandatory self-exclusion scheme (GamStop) or non UK casinos.

The UKGC Explained

The UKGC replaced the Gaming Board for Great Britain in mid-2007 as the non-departmental body of the government that oversees all gambling activities in the UK. It covers sports betting, bingo, arcades, slots, and lotteries. Despite it coming into power in 2007, its inception stems from the Gambling Act of 2005, passed during Tony Blair’s time in office. It is the law that made remote gambling a possibility in the country.

Outside of US state regulatory bodies such as New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement and Nevada’s Gaming Control Board, the UKGC is likely the strictest regulator in this industry. Most European players should be familiar with international overseers like the Malta Gaming Authority and Curacao master license holders. Though, while these organizations have been around longer than the UKGC, they do not adhere to the same stringent criteria as this body does. It looks out for UK residents by offering superior player protection and help regarding problem gambling. The main drawback of its regulation is that it limits gameplay options and variety.

What Is GamStop & How Does It Work?

GamStop is a self-exclusion system that works with the UKGC. All operators that have gotten approval to provide remote gambling services to Brits must utilize GamStop. Meaning they have to incorporate this self-exclusion option, which once activated becomes valid for all UKGC-licensed platforms. So, if a player self-excludes from one site, he will no longer be able to play at any UK casino until his chosen self-exclusion period passes.

Aside from GamStop, UK casinos also have to enforce restrictions such as low wagering limits, disabled auto-play functions, and spin timers. Thus, many iGaming enthusiasts search the internet to discover – are there any casinos not on GamStop? Naturally, the answer to that question is yes. Those are operators that have attained a license from an international overseeing organization to offer their services globally. Many players prefer these platforms as non GamStop sites.

That said, simply because they are out there, that does not mean that anyone should visit them. Only those who can practice proper impulse control should seek out casinos not on GamStop. These platforms have self-exclusion schemes that are only valid for their specific site. That leaves problem gamblers the opportunity to have a change of heart, registering with another casino not on GamStop, and continuing to fuel their addiction.

Other Resources for Gambling Addicts

If a UK resident believes he or she is developing a compulsion toward wagering, many organizations are on standby, ready to render aid regarding this issue. GamCare is likely the leading UK provider of free advice, support, and information for anyone harmed by gambling. BeGambleAware is a similar entity that tries to keep people safe from these harms. The latter has a 24/7 help phone line and an online chat that offers one-on-one confidential advice and emotional support.

Players can also attempt to combat their compulsion by installing app and website blocking software that restricts their access to gambling platforms. GamBan is the most famous UK service of this kind. It has been around since 2015, and thousands of people use it worldwide. GamBan is downloadable in app form from Google Play and the Apple store. There is also a desktop version. Players can also try similar less-established software or call their banks and ask that they implement a block on all gambling-related transactions originating from their bank account.

Gamstop Sites vs. Non UK Casinos

There is no doubt that the UKGC does a better job of looking after players than international regulators. Yet, some still look to play at casinos not blocked by GamStop because of the benefits that these sites provide. They usually boast vaster game catalogs and less restrictive betting options.

It is crucial to know that only UKGC-licensed platforms can offer gambling services to Brits. However, authorities do not prosecute those that choose to play at offshore sites. In the case of any legal liability, they will target those providing the gaming options and not individual players.

It is worth noting that non-UK casino sites on www.non-gamstop-casinos.com promote responsible gambling, and they let users set their deposit/loss limits and self-exclude. They also do their part in limiting the harmful side effects of this pastime.

Final Advice on Casinos Not on GamStop & Responsible Gambling

Outside of strict government oversight, not many things set aside UK and non UK casinos apart. The recent measures implemented by the UKGC do limit gameplay. Nevertheless, it is hard to get upset over an attempt to limit the proliferation of problem gambling in Great Britain. All parties interested in participating in games of chance or betting on sports over the internet should do so responsibly.

Gambling is an entertainment-based activity. Everyone should indulge in it with a set budget in mind and the ability to walk away when they come close to overstepping it. If a player notices or gets told by another that he/she no longer has adequate self-control, that player should instantly get in touch with one of the organizations mentioned in this article.