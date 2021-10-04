GLOBAL LIVE STREAMING EVENT ‘INTRUDER: THE WORLDWIDE CONCERT PREMIERE’ CONFIRMED FOR JUNE 17TH
NEW ALBUM ‘INTRUDER’ IS OUT ON FRIDAY
“Clearly well-timed for those seeking catharsis.” 4/5, Best New Release – Classic Pop
“Numan continues his brilliant late career flourish with another dystopian epic.” – Louder Than War
“This is one of the finest albums of his career and of 2021 so far.” – Electro Vox
Emerging to a wealth of critical acclaim, Gary Numan’s new album ‘Intruder’ is out this Friday, and looks set to make a similar impact to 2017’s ‘Savage (Songs From A Broken World)’ which entered the charts at #2. Now Gary Numan can confirm details of his first European tour in support of the album, which commences in April 2022.
Opening with eighteen-dates in the UK and Ireland, the tour includes Gary Numan’s first show at The SSE Arena, Wembley since he played three sold-out farewell concerts at the venue back in 1981. His return to the venue also represents the joint largest headline show that he has ever played in the UK – a phenomenal and unusual achievement for an artist whose career spans over 40 years.
Fans who order or pre-order ‘Intruder’here before Wednesday, May 26th can access a pre-sale for the tour, which opens at 9.30am BST / 10.30am CET that same day. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale here from 9.30amBST / 10:30am CET on Friday, May 28th.
Gary Numan commented, “To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement. It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult. But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact. I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.”
News of the tour follows the recent announcement of the global streaming live event ‘Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere’, which will be hosted by the leading on-demand live performance platform Stabal on June 17th. The show will see Gary Numan and his band perform several songs from ‘Intruder’ for the first time as well as a selection of songs from his impressive career. Tickets are available here.
The dates are:
APRIL 2022
28th – UK, Cardiff, The Great Hall
30th – UK, Bristol, O2 Academy
MAY 2022
1st – UK, Brighton, Centre
2nd – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute
5th – UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6th – UK, Plymouth, Pavilions
7th – UK, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley
9th – UK, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
10th – UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy
11th – UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall
12th – UK, Leeds, O2 Academy
14th – UK, Northampton, Derngate
15th – UK, Norwich, UEA
16th – UK, Nottingham, Rock City
18th – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
20th – UK, Sheffield, O2 Academy
21st – UK, Belfast, Ulster Hall
24th – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre
26th – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg
27th – Denmark, Aarhus, Train
29th – Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
30th – Norway, Oslo, John Dee
31st – Sweden, Malmo, Kulturbolaget
JUNE 2022
2nd – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle
7th – France, Paris, Le Cabaret Sauvage
10th – Spain, Madrid, Sala But
11th – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 2
13th – Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
Since coming to prominence with era-defining hits such as ‘Cars’ and ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’ (with Tubeway Army), Gary Numan has remained consistently creative and released a huge catalogue of work. His impact on electronic and alternative music has been hailed by pioneers such as Prince, David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails and remains impactful today, with Kanye West and Lady Gaga both crediting him as an influence. He was rewarded with the prestigious Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2017 and shared his remarkable story with 2020’s candid autobiography ‘(R)evolution’.
