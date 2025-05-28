  • Wed. May 28th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring

Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council Earns £409k from Parking Permits

ByMediaAdmin

May 28, 2025 #Gateshead, #local news, #Parking, #permits
Car in parking space

New data has revealed that Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council has collected £409,224 from residential parking permits since 2020.

The figures have been obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by cinch, the UK’s biggest online used car retailer.

According to the request, the price of first permits has increased from £25 to £30 (+20%) since 2020. The others remain unchanged.

The number of residential parking permits issued in Gateshead has grown by 6% in five years, from 495 in 2020 to 526 in 2024.

The biggest spike in demand occurred between 2020 and 2023, when issued permits jumped by 8%.

Here’s how much Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council has generated from parking permits over the last five years:

  • 2020: £69,498
  • 2021: £67,743
  • 2022: £74,838
  • 2023: £79,865
  • 2024: £117,280 (+47%, highest to date)

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, commented:

“Parking permits can be great for making sure residents have somewhere to park near their homes, but there should be a balance between affordability and accessibility.

“Our research shows that parking permits are getting more expensive across the UK, putting extra financial strain on residents already dealing with rising living costs.

“Multi-car households are often the most affected. Second and third permits come at a premium and can be as much as four times more expensive than a first permit in some areas.”

By MediaAdmin

Related Post

Motoring
Aston Martin Valkyrie returns to the streets as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads for Detroit
May 28, 2025 admin
Motoring
Q by Aston Martin unveils Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante
May 28, 2025 admin
Motoring
A new plus point from MG
May 28, 2025 admin

You missed

Business Durham Law & Finance North East North East News
Motoring
Motoring
Motoring