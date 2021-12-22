New work for Hitachi Rail, a national construction firm and Europe’s oldest floating warship is driving growth for one of the region’s leading technology specialists.

The projects are the latest in a line of successes for Gateshead’s Advantex, which has seen robust growth in 2021 on the back of new product introductions and investment in a highly skilled workforce.

It has also secured a strong pipeline of orders into the future as a raft of professional, education and industrial clients look to benefit from the company’s IT, network and connectivity services to develop their own operations and secure efficiencies and competitive advantages.

The firm, which currently employs 50 people at its Follingsby Park head office, is eyeing additional growth and expansion in the next 12 months as the economy continues to see demand for greater remote working, cloud usage, and new cybersecurity measures.

Advantex has continued to supply and support Hitachi Rail’s network infrastructure at network depots across the country, which includes new access control systems and IP camera work. Elsewhere, work for national construction firm Galliford Try under the Government’s Priority School Building Programme (PSBP) has helped to cement growth as schools across the North of England are kitted out with new education technology.

The firm has also completed digital cable connectivity work onboard HMS Trincomalee, which is the centrepiece of the popular maritime exhibition in Hartlepool and Europe’s oldest floating warship.

Stephen O’Connell, sales director at Advantex, said: “We’re working with clients long-term to meet their strategic requirements through technology, infrastructure and connectivity investment. We anticipate continued strong demand from all sectors in 2022 as organisations look to migrate to new digital technologies to secure greater connectivity, long term cost savings and ultimately, scalability as their own operations develop.”

Looking ahead, he forecasts that the pandemic will continue to impact the way companies do business: “Covid will still impact the way people work, and we will see accelerated uses of digitisation and virtualisation in the months ahead. The need for cloud, security, privacy, and automation will hurl businesses forward into an ever more net carbon world where technology – and the advantages it brings – plays a seminal part.”

With ultra-fast broadband speeds, more secure connectivity and remote working solutions in an increasingly digital space, businesses will be adopting new approaches to their network security.

“Using powerful, secure and remote IT infrastructures, we are seeing businesses add computing power and storage as required,” said Stephen O’Connell. “So, scalability will mean cloud-based solutions will continue to dominate the business world not only over the next 12 months but well into the future.”