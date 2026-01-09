GEM welcomes green light for proposed new senior driver eyesight checks

Strengthened eyesight checks will help ensure older drivers remain safe and confident on the road. ​

GEM Motoring Assist welcomes measures that prioritise the safety of all road users while supporting older drivers’ independence. ​

GEM will be headline sponsor of a major older drivers conference in Birmingham this April.

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist welcomes the Government’s announcement that eyesight checks for older drivers are to be strengthened as part of the new national road safety strategy. This focus on fitness to drive in later life, including potential mandatory eye tests for drivers over 70, is an important step towards reducing deaths and serious injuries on UK roads. ​

Driving plays in maintaining independence, social connection and well-being in later life, and GEM has long championed the older driver. However, safety for all road users must remain the priority, and ensuring that motorists of every age have the visual and cognitive abilities necessary for safe driving is a fair and proportionate approach. ​

GEM head of road safety James Luckhurst said: “GEM believes that good eyesight is a cornerstone of safer driving in later life. By maintaining the best possible standards of vision, older drivers can protect their independence, while also reducing avoidable risks for everyone who uses the road network.” ​

GEM also welcomes the wider ambition in the new strategy to deliver substantial casualty reductions by 2035, including for children and other vulnerable road users. As part of this long-term commitment to safer mobility, GEM is pleased to be the headline sponsor of a mature drivers conference taking place in Birmingham this April, bringing experts together to share best practice and support safer driving for longer. ​

