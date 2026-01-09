Mercedes-Benz UK named Official Automotive Partner of WSL Football

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. Mercedes-Benz UK is the new Official Automotive Partner of WSL Football, covering both the Barclays Women’s Super League (Barclays WSL) and Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (Barclays WSL2). The exclusive multi-year partnership comes into effect on 7 January 2026.

The Barclays WSL and Barclays WSL2 are the top two tiers of women’s football in England. The 2025-2026 season, contested by 12 clubs in each league, run from September 2025 to May 2026. At the end of each season the top three teams from the Barclays WSL qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

As part of this partnership, Mercedes-Benz UK also becomes the Presenting Partner of the first ever play-off match. For this season, the third-placed Barclays WSL2 club could secure promotion to the top tier if they beat the club that finishes bottom of the Barclays WSL.

The partnership between Mercedes-Benz UK and WSL Football strengthens the brand’s commitment to supporting women’s sports on a global level. Mercedes-Benz AG has been an Official Patron of the Women’s Open golf tournament since 2024, and on 1 January 2026 entered into a long-term agreement with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to become both its Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner.

“The Mercedes-Benz story began 140 years ago with a bold idea that changed the world. Now, that same spirit of innovation and ambition drives our partnership with WSL Football. We are proud to collaborate with WSL Football to inspire and engage the next generation of players and fans.”

Olivier Reppert, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz UK

“Partnering with Mercedes-Benz UK at this defining moment in the season reflects the scale, momentum and commercial potential of the women’s game. Bringing a brand of this calibre into WSL Football as our Official Automotive Partner will help us elevate the game, deepen engagement with fans and players and accelerate long-term growth across both leagues.”

Zarah Al-Kudcy, Chief Revenue Officer, WSL Football

The Barclays WSL and Barclays WSL2 season resumes after the winter break on 10 January, when Arsenal plays Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London and Southampton take on Portsmouth at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.