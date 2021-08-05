Generation for Change (G4C) has announced the shortlist for its 2021 Awards, supported by headline sponsor, Northern Counties Builders Federation.

The awards will be held at the Newcastle-Gateshead Hilton Hotel in October.

The award categories include, Apprentice of the Year – Technical & Trade, sponsored by Northumbrian Water Group, New Professional of the Year, sponsored by CA Group Ltd, Student of the Year, sponsored by Bowmer+Kirkland, Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Wates Construction, Commitment to Employee and Training Development, sponsored by Faithful + Gould, G4C Future Leader, sponsored by Northern Counties Builders Federation and Mentor of the Year. Drinks reception sponsor on the night is Turner & Townsend.

G4C is the young professional voice of the UK built environment industry and an integral part of Constructing Excellence for the last six years, with North East regional winners having gone on to win at the national final.

The regional G4C Future Leader will go forward to the Constructing Excellence National Awards in January.

Turner & Townsend is one company hoping to emulate the success it has had on both the regional and national stage in recent years.

Darren Laybourn, director, North East strategic lead – UK & global head of healthcare at Turner & Townsend, said: “The development of our people is at the heart of our business and we have established a graduate programme which aims to attract, develop and retain local talent, so that the workforce of the future remains in the North East.

“We have a number of colleagues shortlisted within the award categories, which is testament to their ambition and determination to progress through the company. We are also incredibly humbled to be shortlisted, as a company, for our commitment to employee training and development, something we can all be very proud of. We wish all nominees the best of luck on the night.”

Tony Kay, president, Northern Counties Builders Federation, said: “Developing and nurturing the skillset of our future workforce is crucial. As such, we were keen to show our ongoing support for the G4C Awards as headline sponsor.

“I am sure that everyone will be looking forward to the night. It is a chance for many people to meet in person once again and showcase the great talent that we have within our region.”

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive at Constructing Excellence in the North East, said: “This is the sixth year of the G4C awards and we are pleased to be back with a live event highlighting the top talent of our young workforce.

“We have had an incredible number of entries, demonstrating the high calibre of talent we have in our region, we wish them all good luck and we would like to thank Northern Counties Builders Federation for its sponsorship and continued support.”

Photo caption: Eve Wilson, G4C Future Leader winner, 2020.