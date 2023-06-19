Renault expands its 30-day ‘Fast Track’ delivery service with the availability of new top-of-the-range Arkana full hybrid

Renault has enhanced its 30-day Fast Track delivery programme with the addition of the top-of-the-range Arkana from today*

The customer focused service has expanded after a successful trial with the Captur full hybrid

Fast Track is exclusively available for Arkana E-Tech engineered full hybrid 145 BOSE® Edition alongside existing Captur E-Tech engineered full hybrid 145 BOSE® Edition

Top-of-the-range trim package includes premium BOSE® audio, advanced driving assistance features and exclusive metallic paint

Technology-focused additions include the advanced Renault EASYDRIVE system

The Captur E-Tech engineered BOSE® Edition is priced £29,995 OTR with the Arkana

E-Tech engineered BOSE® Edition priced from £34,195 OTR

After completing the successful trial of its Fast Track delivery service, Renault has expanded the offering by adding Arkana in E-Tech engineered full hybrid 145 BOSE® Edition trim, from today.

Introduced earlier this year, the service allows customers to take delivery of new Renault vehicles in just 30 days. The Fact Track facility initially launched with the Captur E-Tech engineered full hybrid 145 BOSE® Edition, focusing on providing highly efficient access to premium trim variants.

Such was the customer response that every available, fully equipped Captur sold in record time.

The Arkana E-Tech engineered full hybrid 145 BOSE® Edition can now be ordered through the Fast Track service, with the next wave of the top-of-the-range Captur models coming shortly.

With demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) in the UK now said to be the highest in Europe, customers of the Fast Track service can avoid waiting for their new electrified Renault and take delivery at a dealership within 30 days of their order being matched, subject to stock levels.

Meeting this demand and chosen for its HEV credentials, the Arkana was the first-ever Renault model to be designed from the ground up as a hybrid. It blends efficiency with driving enjoyment. Available as a full hybrid, and in a variety of trim lines, ensuring there’s an Arkana for all customers, the E-Tech engineered full hybrid 145 BOSE® Edition delivers 58.9mpg (WLTP).

Enhancing the onboard technology of both full hybrid models, the trim builds on the extensive standard specification of E-Tech engineered versions with the addition of premium BOSE® audio systems and advanced driver assistance features that enhance comfort, convenience and safety. The E-Tech engineered BOSE® Edition trim also benefits from free metallic paint – black on the Captur and Zanzibar blue on the Arkana. Based on the feedback of owners, it was judged Best Hybrid Car at the Auto Trader New Car Awards last year, too.

Offered with the same full hybrid 145 auto powertrain as the Captur, the Arkana E-Tech engineered BOSE® Edition benefits from a BOSE® 9-speaker sound system, Renault EASYDRIVE (incorporating Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering Assist) and a choice of three metallic colours – grey, black and Zanzibar Blue.

The Captur E-Tech engineered BOSE® Edition is priced £29,995 OTR with the Arkana E-Tech engineered BOSE® Edition priced from £34,195 OTR.

Together with the full hybrid version, the Captur compact SUV is also available as a plug-in hybrid. The most efficient and powerful Captur, it produces 160hp while returning up to 217.3mpg combined (WLTP) and emitting as little as 30g/km CO 2 . Usable as a day-to-day electric car, it offers a pure electric range of 30 miles and can be charged in three hours from a standard wallbox charger.

The first-ever Renault model to be designed from the ground up as a hybrid, the Arkana blends efficiency with driving enjoyment. Available as a full hybrid, and in a variety of trim lines, ensuring there’s an Arkana for all customers. Based on the feedback of owners, it was judged Best Hybrid Car at the Auto Trader New Car Awards last year.

For further information on the new Captur and Arkana E-Tech engineered full hybrid 145 BOSE® Edition and the Fast Track delivery option, visit www.renault.co.uk/fast-track.html.

* subject to stock levels

Please follow and like us: