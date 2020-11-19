A leading North East property consultancy has expanded its 70+ strong team with the recruitment of seven roles over the last five months as well as three graduates becoming fully qualified chartered surveyors in the last week.

George F. White is experiencing strong growth following the recent launch of a new office, with a fully serviced team, in Durham and partner appointment of Andrew Creighton as head of commercial.

Robyn Peat, managing partner at George F. White, said: “Despite the pandemic-induced challenges, the business has grown steadily this year and we’ve continued to expand our vast range of property, planning and development services, to help meet specific client needs”.

“The team has grown by 10% in the last five months, we’ve taken on a range of new clients in sectors such as architecture, farm business and commercial, and we’ve opened a new office in Durham due to increased demand in the area for housing, planning and farming advice.”

Development surveyor Rhys Jones, commercial surveyor Victoria Huntley and Ellie Exelby, a rural surveyor, are now fully qualified RICS Chartered Surveyors who bring a diverse mix of skills to the consultancy reflecting the expansion of the range of services provided by George F. White.

Jones and Huntley are based in George F. White’s Newcastle office, but operate across the region, and Exelby works out of the consultancy’s Yorkshire office.

Peat added: “It’s great to see Ellie, Rhys and Victoria become qualified surveyors; our record with APC students is something I am very proud of and I look forward to them continuing to develop and grow within the business. They bring to the business the kind of specialist skills we need as we continue to bolster our presence in the region and beyond”.

“While we offer a vast range of diverse and structured consultancy support, it’s also vital to provide specific expertise in each of these areas too”.

“It’s what our clients deserve, and expect, in a turbulent environment with ever changing legislation and regulations.

“We’re here to inform, advise and guide businesses to help them weather some of the toughest conditions they’ll ever experience, and create opportunity at a time of adversity.”

To find out more about the consultancy’s range of services, visit: https://www.georgefwhite.co.uk/