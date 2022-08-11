German Doner Kebab will open soon in Northampton, bringing its fast-casual dining experience to the East Midlands town.

The gourmet kebab chain has confirmed that it will open a new restaurant at 3-4 Drapery, Northampton.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in August and will create in the region of 40 new jobs, bringing employment to the local area.

German Doner Kebab is revolutionising the kebab in the UK, bringing a fresh, high-quality taste sensation that has made it the number one spot to enjoy a kebab.

Freshly prepared in front of customers, the game-changing kebabs are made using premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.

The restaurant menu will feature the brand’s all new Coco & Kiki kebabs, the UK’s first pink kebabs. The new products are served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, in two different sizes (Coco and Kiki) and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage, making it a seriously delicious balance of nutty sweetness mixed with GDK savoury flavours.

The brand now has over 100 restaurants in the UK alone as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations across the globe.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Northampton.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

Once opened, German Doner Kebab will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as Takeaway and Click and Collect. Delivery will soon be available through GDK’s Delivery partners.

For more details, please visit the website www.germandonerkebab.com.

Job opportunities at GDK can also be found at www.leisurejobs.com.