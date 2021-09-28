DUNTON, UK – Today we release the first official glimpse of the #NextGenRanger, which will be revealed later this year and launched in 2022.

Embracing superior off-road credentials and Ford’s dynamic driving DNA, the toughest, most capable and connected Ranger pick-up yet has been developed by Ford with the customer front of mind.

At its core, the next-generation Ranger will be the ideal pick-up partner for work, family and play.

We are pleased to present the highly capable next-gen Ranger in its natural habitat. Stay tuned for more updates!